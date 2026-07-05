Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Ardmore Avenue.
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Video and photos show one home destroyed.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 this was a second-alarm fire.
We have contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn how many homes were damaged, and the estimated cost of the damage.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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