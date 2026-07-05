Heavy rain, flooding impacting Fourth of July celebrations in part of Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — The weather impacted some Fourth of July celebrations across part of the region.

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Heavy rain moved through parts of Preble County on Saturday.

It forced the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning, according to a previous report.

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The West Alexandria Celebration Committee said in a social media post that the lighted parade was canceled due to the weather.

They said the fireworks are still scheduled to go off at around 10 p.m., according to the social media post.

An iWitness7 reporter sent photos of heavy rain and high water at a parking lot at Twin Valley Schools in West Alexandria.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee also said that there is flooding at the school, State Route 503, and near the playground. They are encouraging people to use caution.

We will continue to update this story.

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