1 hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Springfield Sunday morning.

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Around 9:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Faire Street in Springfield on reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police Officer in Charge.

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Upon arrival, police found one person with a gunshot wound. It is unclear how severe the injury is at this time.

The person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for a suspect. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 is working to learn more.

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