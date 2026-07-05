1 hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Springfield Sunday morning.
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Around 9:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Faire Street in Springfield on reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police Officer in Charge.
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Upon arrival, police found one person with a gunshot wound. It is unclear how severe the injury is at this time.
The person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
Police are looking for a suspect. Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. News Center 7 is working to learn more.
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