Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash on busy Centerville road

CENTERVILLE — Officers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Centerville late Sunday afternoon.
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The crash was reported at around 5:10 p.m. at the 5700 block of Wilmington Pike, according to Centerville dispatchers.
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A viewer told our newsroom that police had taped off the area near the Cracker Barrel.
News Center 7 has contacted the Centerville Police to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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