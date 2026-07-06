Officers investigating multiple shootings after violent weekend

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers are investigating three shootings after a violent weekend in Dayton.
The latest shooting happened early Monday morning, just before 2 a.m., at Princeton Park in Dayton.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will break down each of these shootings LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.
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Two people walked into Miami Valley Hospital around 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
This comes after two different shootings happened over the holiday weekend.
Four people were injured after a shooting that happened in the Oregon District on Saturday morning.
A third shooting happened on Saturday night off of Faulkner Avenue in Dayton, where one person walked into Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound.
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