1 shot in Harrison Township neighborhood, dispatch says

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was shot in a Harrison Township neighborhood on Monday night.

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The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road at approximately 9:53 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

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The supervisor added that one person was shot, but it’s unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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