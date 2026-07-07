Investigation underway after juvenile reportedly shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile reportedly showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for reports of a person who showed up shot at approximately 6:37 p.m.

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The supervisor said Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in the area of N Dixie Drive and E Siebenthaler Avenue looking for a scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw deputies searching near the intersection.

It is unclear how serious the juvenile’s injuries are.

Additional details on what happened were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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