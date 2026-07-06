Juvenile shot multiple times in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Springfield late Sunday.
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On July 5 around 11:47 p.m., Springfield officers were called to the 1600 block of Cypress Street for reports of a person who had been shot.
When police arrived, they found a juvenile who had multiple gunshot wounds.
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The juvenile was taken to a local hospital, where they were flown to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Springfield police.
Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
Police did not give the exact age of the victim
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators to contact them at (937) 324-7680.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.
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