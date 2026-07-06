Toddler drowns in Champaign County pool on Fourth of July

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A 2-year-old is dead after drowning at a Champaign County home on the Fourth of July.

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Deputies were called to a home on Game Farm Road to reports of a 2-year-old who had been pulled from a swimming pool and was not breathing.

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First responders began immediately assisting with life-saving efforts, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where they died, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses were interviewed, evidence was documented, and surveillance video from the property was collected.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

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