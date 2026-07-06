4 injured in Oregon District shooting; police release new details

DAYTON — Police have released new information after four people were injured in a shooting in the Oregon District on Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The call came out at 3:40 a.m. to E Fifth Street near Jackson Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

A fight broke out between two people in the middle of E. Fifth Street.

During this, a suspect came up and fired multiple shots into the air, in what is believed to be an attempt to break up the fight, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

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A second suspect then fired shots at the first suspect. The first suspect then allegedly returned fire.

Four men, ages 23, 28, 35 and 37, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victims have not been cooperative.

A 26-year-old male was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

The 35-year-old male who was shot had outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant from Greene County, and was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Asha Parson, the President of the Oregon District Business Association, shared on social media that they were aware of the shooting.

“As many of you are aware, an incident occurred in the Oregon District late last night involving a shooting. We know there is a lot of information—and misinformation—circulating on social media right now," Parson said in the post.

Parson added that the shooting took place after hours when the District’s businesses and bars had closed, and standard security and police presence had wrapped up for the evening.

“While this is a deeply upsetting event, it does not reflect the daily reality of our vibrant, tight-knit community. The Oregon District remains a safe, welcoming place, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure it stays that way,” Parson said in the post.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

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