39-year-old man dies in July 4 motorcycle crash

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is dead following a crash in Preble County on Independence Day.
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The crash was reported on State Route 726 in Washington Township, Preble County, around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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An initial investigation showed that a 2003 Honda Silverwing motorcycle was going north on SR 726.
The motorcycle lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a utility pole.
The motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Douglas Miller of Gettysburg, was taken from the scene to Reid Health in Richmond. He died hours later from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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