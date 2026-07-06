Ohio holds $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds; state leaders urge residents to check

State leaders are urging Ohioans to check if they have unclaimed funds to recover.

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Ohio is holding $4.8 billion in dormant assets.

Unclaimed funds originate from sources such as dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks and bonds, utility deposits, or unclaimed wages.

Ohioans have 10 years to claim the funds before they become state property.

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People can search for unclaimed funds by visiting unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov and typing in basic information, such as their name, city, and ZIP code.

The Division’s system, newly launched in 2025, allows users to submit a claim and upload supporting documentation on the spot if funds are found.

The new campaign launches during a historically busy period for the Division.

Over the past year, the number of claims submitted has grown by about 50%.

In 2025, the Division returned more than $149.6 million to Ohioans through 67,879 claims.

State leaders said they are working to implement enhancements to eliminate barriers that could slow down the claims review and approval processes.

These changes include eliminating the requirement for a W-9 Tax Form, removing the need to have the claim form notarized, and adding nearly two dozen intermittent and full-time staff within the Division to process claims.

As a result of recent improvements, the Division has reduced the number of claims awaiting processing by 12%.

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