Grand jury indicts man accused of killing woman at travel center

PREBLE COUNTY — The Mississippi man accused of murdering a woman in Preble County has been indicted.

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A Preble County grand jury indicted LaDavid Shaw on murder, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest on Monday, according to court records.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges are in connection with the killing of 36-year-old Shanae Robinson last month.

It happened at a Petro Truck Stop in New Paris, near the Ohio-Indiana border, where deputies say Shaw admitted to strangling Robinson “because she would not ‘shut up’” and then crashing his semi in an attempt to cover up her death.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 state Shaw went into the truck stop and showered in order to remove evidence.

Once deputies discovered the body and placed him under arrest, Shaw became aggressive and had to be tased multiple times, according to a criminal complaint filed in Eaton Municipal Court.

As previously reported, state court records from Mississippi show that Shaw was originally charged with capital murder in the spring of 2007. He pleaded to a lesser charge of manslaughter before a judge sent him to prison in Mississippi in 2008.

Shaw was sentenced on March 7, 2008, to 20 years for manslaughter, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was released on earned release supervision on Feb. 24, 2017, and currently has no probation to follow, state prison officials in Mississippi told News Center 7.

Shaw remains held in the Preble County Jail on a $1 million bond.

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