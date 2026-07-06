Man critically injured in crash involving dump truck on SR 4

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash in Dayton last week.

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As previously reported, the crash happened on State Route 4 northbound near Valley Street around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

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A spokesperson for Dayton Police told News Center 7 on Monday that a burgundy Buick LaCrosse was northbound on SR 4 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a GMC pickup dump truck.

The GMC was filled with cement and had broken down on the side of the road.

The impact pushed the GMC into a highway light pole, knocking it down across the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Buick, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 57-year-old passenger of the Buick was transported with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the Buick did not have a valid driver’s license, and added that neither man had a seat belt on.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

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