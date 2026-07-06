Dublin Pub reveals design for Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Dublin Pub has revealed a first look at the design for its Huber Heights location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dublin Seven will be a pub with a beer garden, according to the design.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 reported in June 2025, it will be going along Executive Boulevard near The Rose Music Center.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to expand while bringing the same quality, service, and hospitality that you’ve come to know and love at Dublin Pub for the past 28+ years to the Huber Heights community,” ownership shared on social media over the weekend.

Dublin Seven is anticipated to open in Spring 2027.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]