3 new businesses coming to Huber Heights; Neighbors ‘feel good’ about continued development

HUBER HEIGHTS — Multiple new businesses will be opening in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore delivered the State of the City address Monday evening, promising expansion and growth for the community.

Gore said the city has plans for a new indoor music center, hotel and Dublin Pub.

“Really, none of this would mean anything if we didn’t have the support of the community behind us,” Gore said.

Leo Jordan has lived in Huber Heights for 20 years and has watched it develop.

“I feel really good about Huber Heights. And what’s happening out there,” Jordan said. “We’re just close to anything you could possibly want. It’s right here at your fingertips.”

