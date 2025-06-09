Authorities looking for 3-year-old girl believed to be taken by grandmother

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 3-year-old girl.

Authorities believe 3-year-old Ariana Mullin was taken by her maternal grandmother, 66-year-old Anna Mullin.

She was last seen on June 4 and her current whereabouts are unknown, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Ariana is 3 feet tall, she weighs 40 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

Anna is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and wears glasses.

The woman is believed to be driving a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with Indiana license plate CG3920.

The spokesperson said the sheriff’s office is investigating a case involving the unlawful withholding of the child from her legal custodial parent.

The situation stems from a court-ordered custody arrangement where Ariana was supposed to be turned over her custodial parent, but that hasn’t happened.

Anyone with information on Ariana or Anna’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 973-9355 or notify their local law enforcement agency.

