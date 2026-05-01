Inspections reveal no skimmers at 15 local gas stations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — No illegal credit card skimmers were discovered during a sweep of 15 gas stations on Wednesday.

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The inspections took place in Butler Township and Vandalia after the Vandalia Police Department got a tip.

Montgomery County Auditor Keith encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity.

“If anyone notices suspicious activity or believes their card information may have been compromised, we encourage them to contact our consumer hotline at 937-225-6309,” Keith said. “Our team investigates every report thoroughly.”

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While skimmers have become less common in recent years, the threat of their presence persists.

Keith noted that the widespread adoption of chip reader technology, which employs encrypted transactions, has significantly enhanced financial security for consumers.

He urged gas stations to ensure their chip readers function correctly and to install site-specific locks on their pumps, as dispensers with generic factory-installed locks are vulnerable to universal keys.

Despite the absence of skimmers in this particular sweep, Keith advised consumers to continue taking precautions to safeguard their personal information. "

“We want to remind consumers to take steps to protect themselves,” Keith said. “Paying with cash is always the safest option. If you do pay by card at the pump, never use a debit card.”

He also recommended using a credit card over a debit card for easier fraud challenge, tapping to pay when available, frequently monitoring bank and credit card statements, using pumps closest to attendants, and reporting any signs of tampering.

Consumers seeking more information about skimmers and fraud prevention can visit the auditor’s webpage at www.mcohio.org/StopSkimmers.

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