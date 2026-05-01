‘Disappointing;’ City of Dayton suspends Flock camera program amid data sharing investigation

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is indefinitely suspending the use of its fixed-site Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), otherwise known as Flock cameras.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have more on this development tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said on Friday that the new commander of the Support Services Division noticed a higher level of data sharing in October and that the department began an investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

He added that the majors rotate divisions, and this specific major had just joined the Support Services Division in June.

An internal review revealed that the former commander of the Support Services Division failed to implement the safeguards he had a hand in developing and presenting.

Afzal confirmed that the individual will no longer serve in the Dayton Police Department.

A network-sharing feature was enabled, allowing more access to data than was originally intended.

The department initiated an administrative investigation, which found that the error led to around 7,100 search requests citing immigration-related purposes from various law enforcement agencies. Afzal added that the requests weren’t specific to Dayton and that the department can’t confirm if any data was returned or if any action was taken regarding those searches.

As of April 7, all ALPR sharing has been disabled. The department had previously disabled sharing with federal agencies in January.

The department has been using ALPRs since 2023. They recently received approval to expand the program, but Afzal said that will not be happening at this time.

“This is still pretty disappointing, and disappointing would be a pretty mild word. My choice words I cannot say live on the air, or how I really feel, but disappointing and disgusting would be another word I would use,” Afzal said.

The investigation is ongoing, and an external review will be conducted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]