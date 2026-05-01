Homicide detectives investigating after body found on river edge in Dayton

DAYTON — Detectives continue to investigate after a body was found near the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the River Corridor Bikeway near E. Helena Street around 4:30 p.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they saw a body in the water.

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In an update sent on Friday morning, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said responding crews found a deceased female on the river edge.

The female’s identity or age has not been released at this time.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

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