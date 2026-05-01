Truck hauling trailer overturns into embankment, hits bridge in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned into an embankment in Greene County on Thursday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

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The crash happened on Indian Ripple Road and Factory Road at 6:29 p.m.

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The Greene County Engineer’s office said Indian Ripple Road is closed between Alpha Bellbrook Road and Upper Bellbrook Road.

The roadway is physically blocked between James River Road, the Country Club of the North, and Factory Road.

The trooper said an Ohio EPA crew was called to the scene for possible leaks, but the motor fluids were contained before it became a problem.

No one was injured in this crash, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.

It’s unclear what the pickup truck was hauling.

Authorities ask that people driving in the area seek alternate routes.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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