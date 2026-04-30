Elementary school students find gun during recess in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Some elementary school students found a gun during recess in Ohio on Wednesday.

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Students at Sullivant Elementary School in Columbus were looking at an object during recess. The object identified was a gun, according to a Columbus City Schools letter sent to parents.

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Staff told students to get away and ended recess, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The letter states that school officials told its security team. Columbus Police went to the school and took away the gun.

No students handled the gun, and no one was injured, the letter said.

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