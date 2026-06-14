Parents killed, 2 young children hospitalized after head-on crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana — A couple was killed, and their 2 young children were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Indiana on Friday.

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Around 6 p.m. on Friday, the Indiana State Police responded to State Road 350 in Dearborn County, Indiana, on reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash.

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The initial investigation indicated that a Ford F-150, driven by 46-year-old Steven Witte of Moores Hill, Indiana, was traveling westbound on SR-350.

For an unknown reason, Witte’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound GMC Terrain, driven by 33-year-old Jordan Walters of Milan, Indiana.

The vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane of SR-350.

Following the collision, Witte’s vehicle spun around, coming to rest in the middle of the road. Walter’s vehicle left the south side of the road and came to rest down an embankment.

Witte sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment.

Jordan Walters and his wife, 33-year-old Sierra Walters, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. Their family has been notified.

The couple’s two small children, who were backseat passengers in the vehicle, sustained injuries and were both transferred to area hospitals for treatment.

SR-350 was closed for nearly four hours for the crash investigation and clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology tests are pending.

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