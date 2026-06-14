Local man arrested on rape charge after chase, crash

GREENE COUNTY/LICKING COUNTY — A local man was arrested on rape charges after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Greene County late Friday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that law enforcement agencies were conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” and looking for a man wanted on a felony warrant.

The warrant was the result of a joint investigation between the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding an individual suspected of sexually abusing their biological child within Licking County and producing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to a press release.

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Through investigative efforts, authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Daniel Kauff of Jamestown, Ohio.

Detectives also identified the child victim and located the residence where the abuse was occurring. Based on the evidence obtained, an arrest warrant was issued for Kauff on one count of rape.

Through the coordinated effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, Kauff was located in Greene County.

When Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop him, Kauff took off on his motorcycle, and a chase ensued, News Center 7 previously reported.

Kauff drove to the dead end of East Hoop Road in Xenia Township, where he crossed a field and wrecked on Jasper Road. He was then arrested by Greene County Deputies.

Kauff was later transported and booked into Licking County Jail, where he is being held pending further court proceedings.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional charges may be added pending further investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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