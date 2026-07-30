International Motors laying off 1,300+ Springfield workers, selling assets to Canadian company

SPRINGFIELD — International Motors, LLC is preparing to sell its assets, leading to more than 1,300 people losing their jobs.

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In a WARN notice filed with the state this week, International Motors announced it would be selling the majority of its assets in Springfield to Roshel, Inc., a Canadian manufacturer.

The sale includes the Springfield Assembly Plant and Truck Specialty Center on Urbana Road.

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International Motors’ Springfield operations are expected to end by the date the sale is expected to close, October 2, 2026.

This will result in the termination of around 1,341 jobs.

“Employees who are on those certain types of leave as of the Sale Closing Date will remain employed by the Company until the conclusion of their leave, at which time their employment with the Company will be terminated,” Tim Powelke, Director of Employee & Labor Relations at International Motors, wrote in a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Over 1,100 of the impacted employees are represented by the United Auto Workers Union. Powelke said payments and benefits for Union-represented employees at the time of termination have already been negotiated through the Union.

Severance pay and benefits will be offered to employees not represented by the Union who are eligible for certain terms and conditions.

In the notice, Powelke noted that Roshel intends to start new operations at the Springfield locations “at some point in the future following the sale closing date.”

According to its website, Roshel is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of smart armored vehicles for commercial and government organizations.

Its headquarters is in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

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