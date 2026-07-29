Springfield city manager placed on administrative leave

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck has been placed on paid administrative leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield City Commission voted unanimously to place Heck on leave during its Tuesday meeting.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We understand many people will want to know more information about this decision. The citizens of Springfield deserve to know as much as possible, as soon as possible,” a city spokesperson said.

A spokesperson said they are working with “independent, outside subject matter experts.”

More information is expected late next week.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]