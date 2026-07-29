West Carrollton City Council member announces resignation

WEST CARROLLTON — A local city council member announced his resignation on Tuesday.

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West Carrollton City Council Member Mike Boyle said that he is resigning because he will no longer live in the city limits.

This makes him ineligible to serve on the West Carrollton City Council, according to a city spokesperson.

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Boyle announced his resignation effective immediately after Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of West Carrollton,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me during my time on Council. I wish West Carrollton continued success in the years ahead.”

The West Carrollton City Council appointed Boyle in Feb. 2024. He was elected to a full four-year term that began last January, the spokesperson said.

The City Council will start the process of filling the vacant seat in accordance with the city charter.

Information about the application process and deadlines will be announced later.

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