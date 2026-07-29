Dayton City Commissioner recovering after surgery

DAYTON — A Dayton City Commissioner is recovering after undergoing an “unplanned surgery” on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said in a social media post that he “experienced an unexpected medical condition” that required surgery.

“The procedure went well, and I am now recovering,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fairchild added that the surgery did not allow him to attend Wednesday’s scheduled Dayton City Commission meeting.

The City of Dayton announced on Tuesday afternoon that Wednesday’s City Commission meeting has been cancelled, “due to a lack of a quorum,” according to a social media post.

Fairchild says that he expects to make a full recovery.

He plans to return to work later this week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]