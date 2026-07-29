US-36 shutdown after crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A busy road is shut down after a crash in Champaign County on Tuesday.
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The crash happened on US-36 at State Route 235.
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US-36 is shut down in both directions, according to OHGO.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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