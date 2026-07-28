Wildfire smoke returns to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Beyond the cold front the wind direction changes to the northwest. This wind shift will pull Canadian wildfire smoke back into the Miami Valley. The smoke won’t be too thick. You’ll notice just a milky haze to the sky throughout the afternoon and evening. The smoke will likely linger through Wednesday morning.

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Wildfire Smoke

The air quality index will range between 30 to 60 which is a good to moderate level. Regardless, those who are sensitive to these conditions will likely feel the affects.

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As always, limit time outdoors if you notice the haze to the sky. You likely won’t smell the smoke this go around, but just because it isn’t as thick or as close to the surface doesn’t mean it won’t impact your health.

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