Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 NB in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:17 a.m., Dayton crews responded to I-75 Northbound near the Main Street on-ramp on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics are on scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

Harrison Township crews also responded to I-75 near Wagner Ford on reports of a crash, but it is unclear at this time if the two crashes are related.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]