Troopers investigate 2-vehicle crash, 2 suffer serious injuries

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people are in serious condition after an early morning crash on Monday in Auglaize County.

The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on State Route 219 just after 5 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was determined that a 2005 Hyundai Sonata operated by 18-year-old Noah Carte had failed to stop at the intersection of SR 219 and Plattner Pike.

The Hyundai struck a 2010 Honda CR-V operated by 49-year-old Jamie O’Neal, who was traveling eastbound on SR 219.

The Honda traveled off the road, landing in a field.

The Hyundai went off the south side of SR 219, landing in a ditch.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Carte was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

O’Neal was also transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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