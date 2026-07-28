2 suffer minor injuries after motorcycle crash near Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve

GREENE COUNTY — Two people suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia post troopers were dispatched to a reported motorcycle crash in the 2300 block of State Route 343 near Yellow Springs just before noon.

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During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 53-year-old Jason Sauer, struck a Hyundai Sonata, according to a spokesperson.

The Sonata was slowly turning into the Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve when it was hit from behind by the motorcycle.

Sauer and his passenger suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Sonata were not injured in the crash.

Sauer was cited for the crash for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

The crash remains under investigation.

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