Prosecutors offer plea deal to foster mother accused of murdering 5-year-old Ohio boy

COLUMBUS — Franklin County prosecutors have offered a plea deal to the woman accused of the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Pammy Maye is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Taylor’s death.

She was found competent to stand trial earlier this year after previously being deemed incompetent and receiving treatment to restore her competency.

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The new deal would include Maye pleading guilty to aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse. As our news partners at WBNS report, the three counts of tampering with evidence she faces would be dropped.

While the sentencing would be up to a Franklin County judge, Maye would face 20 years to life in prison if she were to take the deal.

WBNS reported that Maye has until Friday or Monday to decide if she wants to take the deal or if she’d like to proceed to trial.

As previously reported, police received a call from a man claiming his wife told him that “she had just killed our foster child" on February 14, 2024. Maye and the child left the home, prompting authorities to search for a Jeep Cherokee, which was later found in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Brooklyn police detained Maye after receiving reports of her suspicious behavior near a business on Tiedeman Road.

Detectives learned from Maye that Taylor’s body was placed in a sewage drain in Franklin County, where it was later discovered.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that the boy died from asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression.

WBNS reported that Maye was granted temporary custody of Taylor in May 2023. His grandparents, who were close friends of Maye, had been taking care of him, but it became too much for them to handle.

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