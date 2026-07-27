Parts of the Miami Valley upgraded to Level 3 of 5 Severe Weather Risk

DAYTON — This is a tricky forecast with lots of uncertainties. Here’s what we know. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Here’s why the confidence on this forecast remains low:

Severe weather risk for the Miami Valley Monday

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I am leaning towards storms happening during the evening hours after 4 p.m. but before midnight. Storms could continue during the overnight hours though.

Severe weather risk for the Miami Valley Monday

This is a different computer model at the time time. There is the possibility that no one sees storms and they miss us entirely.

Severe weather risk for the Miami Valley Monday

If storms do fire up they could come with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, or even produce damaging straight line winds. Areas north and west of Dayton are now under a level three of five, enhanced, risk for severe storms.

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All severe weather hazards are possible, but damaging straight line winds is our greatest concern. Large hail and tornadoes are low risk.

Severe weather risk for the Miami Valley Monday

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