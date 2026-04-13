Foster mother accused of murdering 5-year-old Ohio boy now found competent to stand trial

COLUMBUS — A woman has been found competent to stand trial for the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor after being previously deemed incompetent.

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A recent report prepared by psychologists found Pammy Maye to be competent to stand trial, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Maye faces charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Taylor’s death.

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On February 14, 2024, police received a call from a man claiming his wife told him that “she had just killed our foster child.” Maye and the child left the home, prompting authorities to search for a Jeep Cherokee, which was later found in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Brooklyn police detained Maye after receiving reports of her suspicious behavior near a business on Tiedeman Road.

Detectives learned from Maye that Taylor’s body was placed in a sewage drain in Franklin County, where it was later discovered.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that the boy died from asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression.

As previously reported, Maye was found incompetent to stand trial last August and began receiving treatment to restore her competency.

Maye’s attorney told WBNS that she plans to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

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