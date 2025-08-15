Foster mother accused of murdering 5-year-old boy will not stand trial for now

COLUMBUS — A woman has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, a judge ruled Thursday.

A judge accepted a report from psychologists at the Central Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, which concluded Pammy Maye’s current incompetency.

Maye faces charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Taylor’s death.

Maye’s attorney stated that she will receive treatment for up to a year to restore her competency.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that if Maye’s competency cannot be restored, the court may commit her to a mental health facility.

On February 14, 2024, police received a call from a man claiming his wife told him that “she had just killed our foster child.”Maye and the child left the home, prompting authorities to search for a Jeep Cherokee, which was later found in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Brooklyn police detained Maye after receiving reports of her suspicious behavior near a business on Tiedeman Road.

Detectives learned from Maye that Darnell’s body was placed in a sewage drain in Franklin County, where it was later discovered.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that Darnell died from asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression.

Darnell’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit in November 2024, naming several defendants, including Maye and her husband.

The lawsuit alleges Darnell suffered abuse at the hands of his caretakers and seeks damages for the harm and losses endured.

The case against Maye remains uncertain as her competency is assessed, while Darnell’s estate pursues legal action against those they hold responsible for his death.

