Man charged after alleged machete attack in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to attack someone with a machete on Wednesday.

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Travis Ford, 36, was charged with one count of felonious assault on Thursday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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The incident happened in the 600 block of Huffman Avenue on May 13.

Dayton police were initially called to the area on reports of a weapons complaint, according to an affidavit obtained by News Center 7.

Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the suspect’s description. He was later identified as Ford.

After seeing officers, Ford ran away but was taken into custody after a short chase, according to court records.

The victim told officers that he was walking on the sidewalk when the attack happened.

“...out of nowhere, Mr. Ford began running towards him, yelling racial slurs while threatening his life, and swung a machete at him, court records read.

The victim ducked down to avoid the machete and then ran away, court documents add.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Ford was arrested in the area of S Findlay Street and Huffman Avenue. He remains booked in jail.

Ford is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

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