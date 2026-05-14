81-year-old man dies in Springfield motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD — An 81-year-old man died after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of E. Main Street and Burnett Road, according to a spokesperson for the City of Springfield.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation revealed that a GMC Sonoma was attempting to turn left onto E. Main Street from N. Burnett Road when it struck a motorcycle traveling northbound on Burnett Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 81-year-old Edwin Fenner, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]