Motorcyclist in critical condition after Dayton crash

DAYTON — A motorcyclist was critically injured after being thrown from their bike in a crash on Thursday.
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The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Drive and Ryburn Avenue.
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An initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was speeding, lost control, and flipped over a guardrail.
The motorcyclist was found down in an embankment.
They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
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