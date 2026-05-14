Man learns punishment for offering gifts, drugs to teen girls for sex

COLUMBUS — A man has learned his punishment for preying on high school girls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Terrance Cummings, 31, was sentenced in federal court to 34 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

In July 2014, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was told there was a teenage girl who had been receiving gifts and drugs from Cummings in exchange for sex acts.

Cummings was known on social media as “614 Terrance.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Further investigation revealed that Cummings had sex with numerous minors and requested nude images and videos of the victims in exchange for marijuana, Xanax, cocaine, acid, and ecstasy.

Cummings’s electronics contained approximately 62,000 chat messages, 26,000 emails, and 150 instant messages about drug sales and to various girls.

Investigators said they received information from at least 17 girls who said they were victims of Cummings.

He pleaded guilty in 2025 to sexually exploiting minors, sex trafficking of a minor, and distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

Cummings has a criminal history of unlawful sexual conduct with minors dating back to 2016.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]