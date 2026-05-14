Who has the best cellphone service? Are consumers paying too much?

DAYTON — Many consumers could be overpaying for wireless service by hundreds of dollars each year, often for plans they do not fully utilize. New options are available that allow individuals to cut costs while still accessing major carrier networks.

News Center 7’s Consumer Adviser Clark Howard explained that there are more choices for wireless services today, encouraging consumers to review their current plans and explore alternatives.

Major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile offer a variety of unlimited plans, ranging from about $50 to over $100 per month for a single line. While adding multiple lines can reduce the per-line cost, monthly bills can quickly become unmanageable if not carefully monitored.

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Jay Roberts, a Verizon customer, shared that payments for two phone upgrades inflated her monthly bill.

Even without these upgrade charges, her bill could be reduced by at least half. A speaker questioned Roberts, stating, “Would it surprise you to know that Verizon also sells monthly service for $25 a month a line, that you could do it for $50 a month instead of 190?”

Roberts confirmed, “Yes. Yeah, very much so.” This highlights a significant potential for savings for consumers.

Major carriers operate budget-friendly sub-brands that utilize the same network infrastructure. Verizon owns Visible, T-Mobile owns Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and AT&T owns Cricket Wireless. These services can substantially lower phone bills.

Dallas Cox, who works for Clark.com covering wireless deals and savings, explained that these budget-friendly services might not offer the same perks, such as free streaming services or phone upgrade deals. They also come with some limitations.

Cox described the difference in service using an analogy: “I had someone explain it to me like a fast pass on a roller coaster, like we’re going to the same ride, but one of us might get there a little bit faster.”

She added that consumers “need to know if your speeds are being throttled after a certain amount or if they’re being capped” with budget brands.

Understanding how personal data is used is crucial because many people use less data than they think. Cox pointed out, “I’m always connected to Wi-Fi. Most of us are at home, at work, and so you’d be surprised at how little data you actually use.”

Howard recommends checking data usage over the past 12 months to calculate an average, which helps determine the most suitable plan.

Even for those who prefer to remain with a major carrier, Cox noted, “You’re with AT&T or T-Mobile or Verizon, and you love them very much, and you’re afraid to leave, like, you still might not need that highest tier plan.”

To switch carriers, a phone must be paid off and unlocked.

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