Neighbors describe chaos after fight turned shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Neighbors reacted after a fight turned into a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has reaction from both neighbors and 911 calls LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 2 minors shot during large fight in Dayton neighborhood

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police responded around 6:40 p.m. on May 13 to a reported shooting in the area of Valley View Drive and W. Fairview Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

An officer told our news crew that someone fired shots during a large fight that started on Marie Avenue. It’s unclear how many people had guns and were shooting.

Two juveniles were shot during the fight. Medics transported them to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said.

A neighbor said that he saw the fight just outside his house.

“Right here. All through here. Up there, to down here, to my neighbor’s house,” said Charles Stan. “They were just fighting out here. A bunch of teenagers, a bunch of them.”

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought officers to the scene.

“They sped off so fast. I can’t keep up with all this,” the caller said.

“Where was the child shot at?” the dispatcher asked the caller.

“I’m not real sure. All we heard was the screams,” the caller answered. “We watched him carry him off. I don’t know, they were heading down Fairview.”

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]