Medical helicopter called to local high school for burn injury

JAMESTOWN — A medical helicopter was called to a local school for reports of a student who was burned.

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Greene County dispatchers confirmed around 1:50 p.m. that the helicopter was called to Greeneview High School for a report of a student who had burns on their body.

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Further information about how the student was burned or if anyone else was hurt was not available.

We are working to follow this story and will update as we learn new information.

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