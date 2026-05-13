Local police help capture fugitive wanted for murders in Belgium and Albania

KETERING — An Albanian national who is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice was arrested in the Miami Valley last week.

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Sokol Hoxha was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) in the 3000 block of Regent Street in Kettering last week, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.

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Hoxha was tried and convicted without being physically present in court for both the killings of his 19-year-old wife in Brussels, Belgium, and two brothers in Albania, both of which happened in 1997.

He’d been a fugitive from justice since the murders were committed, according to U.S. Marshals.

Hoxha’s arrest marked the culmination of a six-year investigation led by INTERPOL Washington.

“During the investigation, authorities determined that Hoxha assumed a fraudulent identity after fleeing Belgium and subsequently obtained citizenship in another European country under the alias. Hoxha later allegedly entered the U.S. and obtained lawful permanent resident status while continuing to conceal his true identity,” according to U.S. Marshals.

They’d further determined that Hoxha had been continuously residing in the U.S. since 2012.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, USMS INTERPOL Washington, and the Kettering Police Department assisted SOFAST in Hoxha’s apprehension.

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