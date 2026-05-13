Catholic school announces closure Wednesday

KETTERING — An elementary school in Montgomery County has announced that it will be closed on Wednesday.

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Ascension School, in Kettering, will be closed due to a water pipe break.

Kindergarten through 8th-grade students attend the Catholic school.

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