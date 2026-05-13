Woman killed after being hit by USPS vehicle in Ohio, police say

HAMILTON COUNTY — A woman is dead after being hit by a United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle in Ohio on Wednesday.
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Officers responded to a report of a female hit by a vehicle just before 2:10 a.m. on Vine Street in Hamilton County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
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When officers arrived, they discovered a 28-year-old woman seriously injured, according to St. Bernard police officials.
A USPS delivery vehicle hit her outside of a crosswalk. Medics transported her to a hospital, where she later died, WCPO said.
Vine Street was temporarily closed, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
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