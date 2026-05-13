Local catholic school closed due to broken water pipe today

KETTERING — A local catholic school is closed today.

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Ascension School in Kettering announced on social media that it has canceled classes today after a broken water pipe.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Catholic school announces closure Wednesday

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As previously reported by News Center 7, kindergarten through 8th-grade students attend the school.

The school is located at the 2000 block of Woodman Drive in Kettering.

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