Family seeking answers after newly adopted dog attacks child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A couple is looking for clarity after their child was attacked by their recently adopted dog.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the couple and the shelter LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The Whittingtons said they adopted the dog from a southern Montgomery County shelter, but put her down after the attack.

Now, they have no idea what happened to the dog’s body.

The family adopted Randi the dog from the Pets of Ohio Rescue Team (PORT) in Centerville.

PORT shared the dog’s medical records with News Center 7. It notes that Randi was great with people, kids, and ready for her forever home.

The couple said that was correct, until Randi grabbed their child one night.

“It was my, our youngest son’s birthday. And me and him were playing, she (Randi) had her toy, she was probably about four feet away and next thing I know, she had turned around and grabbed him by the arm and drug him off my lap,” Dylan Whittington said.

Dylan and Stormy Whittington said the attack happened in March, about two months after they adopted Randi.

On Tuesday, our crew could still see marks and scars on the boy’s arm.

“He’s a little traumatized,” Dylan said.

PORT said it takes situations like this seriously.

It said Randi had no known bite history while in its care.

Before her adoption, the organization told the Whittingtons not to place Randi in a home with another dog.

However, the Whittingtons said they were never told that.

“After we got her, they started saying she was dog aggressive, which was not true,” Stormy said.

In Randi’s medical records, it said she was dealing with anxiety.

Stormy said they didn’t know that until after they adopted the pup.

“She had had several red holds in a facility prior to PORT that we were not made aware of, and those are usually due to some type of aggressive behavior; it could have been a bite, it could have been just resource guarding, cage aggression, but it’s all things that should have been relayed,” she said.

The Whittingtons called PORT after the attack happened.

PORT said they came and got Randi.

The next day, after consulting with a veterinarian, they euthanized the dog.

Now, the Whittingtons are trying to figure out where Randi’s body is.

“Even though she wasn’t with us very long, she fit into the family so well, and it at least would have been nice to have her ashes,” Dylan said.

The couple said they wish PORT had been more transparent with them about Randi.

PORT said that in its adoption contract, it states it cannot 100 percent predict how a dog will behave when they are out of the shelter setting and in a home.

It’s not clear where Randi’s remains are.

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