Amazon Web Services hosts open house to answer data center questions in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — People gathered to ask Amazon representatives questions about the impacts data centers will have on their community.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended that meeting. She’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The open house took place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

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Representatives from the “Wilmington Residents For Responsible Development” are posted at both entrances to the fairgrounds asking people to sign a petition for a proposed constitutional amendment for the November ballot, preventing new data center developments.

Residents have concerns about how loud these data centers will be, how they will impact nearby neighborhoods, and if they will have to foot the bill for the center’s power usage.

>>RELATED: Temporary restraining order prevents city from moving forward with data center plans

Inside the expo center, Amazon Web Services set up an open house where people can stop by different booths and speak to experts in a specific field.

People concerned about noise can stop by the acoustics booth.

They also have booths focused on environmental impacts, energy, construction, and the project design.

“My goal is to make sure that we’re being a good neighbor when it comes to bringing our facilities into the area. We take time to invest into the community,” Carolyn Jackson, Community Engagement Manager for Amazon, said. “We partner with local organizations, community organizations, as well as schools, and we learn what the needs are in order to invest in the community where we live and work.”

“Wilmington Residents For Responsible Development” posted to social media, encouraging people to attend a special planning commission meeting at the end of May.

We will continue to follow this story.

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